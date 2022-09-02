BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Hope you have some breath mints because it’s time for Garlic Town! Bennington, Vt will once again transform into “Garlic Town USA,” this Saturday, September 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bennington has had great success in the past and has been recognized as one of the top 10 garlic festivals in the world by Reuters, featured in Yankee Magazine. Last year the event saw over 8,000 visitors and around $100,000 was spent by Garlic Town attendees creating great profits for small businesses.

Large areas of the fenced-in property are created to host the event, or what the organizers call “Cloves,” which will be located at the former Greenberg Lot at 321 Main Street (Clove A) and the former Bennington Station at 150 Depot Street (Clove B). The former Tuttle Lot (113 Depot Street) will host tickets and sales, the Garlic Town USA merchandise shop, and volunteer support.

Map of Garlic Town, USA

Chamber’s Event Manager, Mikaela Lewis, says there will be over 125 vendors at the event. “Last year we saw about 90 vendors at Garlic Town, USA. This year attendees should expect a lot more.” More food trucks have been included and crowd favorites are returning such as Sherri’s Crab Cake, Lemon Love, Mach’s Wood Fired Pizza, Reggae Boy Cafe, and Hungry Traveler. Also in attendance are long-time vendors such as Buried Treasures Organic Farm, Rolling Rock Salt, Arlotta Food Studio, Caledonia Spirits and more.

Live performances will be alternating all day on two stages set up, one in each clove. Beer and cocktail garlic Bar will also be returning, including local drafts, garlic bloody marys, and garlic margaritas. There will be demonstrations such as cooking, magic shows, garlic ice cream, and cocktail making. Downtown merchants have been encouraged to set up their shop outside of their storefront with great sales and discounts. Restaurants and dining establishments will also have specials all day including garlic bar specials

Ramunto’s Beer and Cocktail Garlic Bar will be serving drinks all day long in both Cloves

Parking has been organized to hold a larger crowd. Organizers have utilized parking lots outside of downtown to manage the number of travelers coming to Bennington. Patrons of the event are strongly encouraged to park in the Ocean State Job Lot at 99 Bennington Square, Grace Christian School Lot at 104 Kocher Drive, and the State Building and Chamber of Commerce at 100 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Garlic Town wouldn’t be possible without its volunteers and sponsors. They still have spots open for volunteers which help inform attendees about the ins and outs of Garlic Town during the event. Premier sponsors this year are Coggins Auto Group and The Bank of Bennington.

Attendees must purchase a ticket to enter either clove. You can purchase tickets online or at the event including credit and cash options. Once a ticket is purchased and scanned, you will get a wristband that will get you into the event all day. For any other information, a full list of vendors, or a history of Garlic Town, you can visit the Garlic Town USA website.