POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Two people are due in court on Monday, March 27, after police say they found several dead pets in a Pownal home. According to a press release from Vermont State Police, Juan M. Garcia, 22, of Pownal, and Cassaundra M. Halsey, 32, of Hoosic Falls, New York, were responsible for six guinea pigs and two dogs at the home.

When troopers checked on the animals on February 17, they found four of the guinea pigs dead in their cages, the release stated. There were two other guinea pigs at the home, living in their own feces and urine, along with two dogs. A member of animal control rescued the four living animals.

Troopers then tracked down Garcia and Halsey and ordered them to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division. Each will face eight counts of animal cruelty on March 27.