POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) – The man who was injured in a serious two-car crash in Pownal on Monday has died. Vermont State Police said Thursday that John Hill, 78, of Bennington, passed away at Albany Medical Center on Tuesday.

State Police responded to a crash at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) Pownal Campus around 9 a.m. Monday morning. Investigations at the scene showed that Hill, in a 2002 Pontiac Firebird, had pulled out directly in front of a 2004 GMC Sierra. The driver of the GMC was unable to stop in time and slammed into Hill’s driver-side door.

After the collision, the gas pedal on Hill’s car got stuck, causing it to go out of control. The car crashed into a large sign and continued, eventually coming to rest against the SVMC building.

The Pontiac was totaled during the crash and Hill was taken to SVMC for his injuries. He was later transported to Albany Medical Center for further treatment, where he died.

State Police were not able to find any next of kin to notify of Hill’s death. The extent of his injuries and cause of death are still under investigation at this time.

The GMC was heavily damaged in the crash, but the driver was uninjured. Troopers were assisted on scene by Pownal Fire and Rescue.