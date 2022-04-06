BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A pick-up truck flipped on the front lawn of Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington. The Bennington Police Department said the crash happened Wednesday around 7 a.m. on Route 7.

Bennington Police, Bennington Rural, Bennington Fire, and Bennington Rescue all responded to the scene of the crash. When they arrived, police found a 2007 Ford F-Series truck on its roof. The truck had also been towing a small trailer with tree limbs.

Police said the driver, Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was already out of the vehicle when they arrived. He was the only occupant and was treated at the scene.

Main originally told officers he wasn’t the driver and the actual driver had fled the scene. This prompted Bennington Police K-9 to be dispatched to the scene. Through investigation and witness accounts, police found that Main was the driver at the time of the crash. Police said he is an unlicensed operator in Vermont.

Police said Main was traveling south on Route 7 South before crossing over into the northbound lane and flipping in front of the cemetery. That section of Route 7 South was closed for about 30 minutes while the truck and trailer were removed.

Police said they are investigating this as a distracted driving crash and criminal charges will be filed with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Corporal Ferrara and Officer Racana at (802) 442-1030 or through the Bennington Police Department website.