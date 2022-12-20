BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — As the holiday season kicks into high gear, downtown Bennington is getting in the spirit of things with several events sponsored by the Better Bennington Corporation (BBC). Along with the annual wreaths and lights lining downtown streets, Merchant Park, Pocket Park, and Fountain Park, next door to the corporation’s offices, are all lit up and festively decorated for the season.

Residents are invited to put a decoration on the tree on the Thomson Family Stage. People of any and every type of religion or faith are welcome to adorn the Holiday Tree.

Downtown businesses are engaged in a Holiday Window decorating competition. Wander downtown, and then go to the BBC website and vote for your favorite window or hallway. The winning business will receive a plaque of congratulations.

The BBC is also hosting a pop-up shop at 441-443 Main Street, with several vendors and some surprises, from December 17 through 23. The pop-up will stay open until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. A spokesperson for the BBC said, “This is a great way to find some last-minute gifts for your friends, family, and yourself!”

Current list of vendors:

Boho Folk Reimagined

I Wood Never

Lodestar Lights

Local 802 Honey and The Barkery

Bennington Community Market

Crazy Creations

Rockwood Studios

Mission City Church will host Santa for visits along with cookies, hot chocolate, and gift wrapping on Saturday, December 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, December 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Children are invited to bring letters to Santa and leave them in the jolly elf’s mailbox as well.

Finally, the MAU choir plans to bring caroling to the Thomson Family Stage in Merchants Park on Wednesday, December 21 at 5:30 p.m.