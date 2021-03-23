Dorset Theatre Festival announces plans for 2021 season

DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – Dorset Theatre Festival will be returning for summer 2021 with their inaugural StageFree Audio Play Series and live outdoor performances at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester throughout July and August.

“Our season will look very different from what you’ve seen in the past, but we hope folks will join us on this journey as we navigate this exciting new adventure,” said Dina Janis, Artistic Director of Dorset Theatre Festival. “In dark a time for live theatre, we are grateful to have an opportunity to evolve and continue honoring our mission with a hybrid season of world premiere audio plays, and socially distant live performances at our 2021 pop-up stage at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.”

Stagefree audio plays

The Festival’s 2021 season is scheduled to begin in June with the debut of StageFree Audio Plays. These Audio Plays are a new series written for a “totally aural experience.” Janis says they allow the audience to engage with the words of a play and allow the listener to use their imagination.

“We want to bring theatre to people everywhere and anywhere. StageFree is designed as a way of breaking down barriers to engaging new audiences who can help us build a vibrant future for the Festival, and of lifting up the voices of two of the most inspired writers of our time,” said Janis.

The Festival has commissioned award-winning writers Theresa Rebeck and Chisa Hutchinson to write the first two-part plays in the series, both of which will be free wherever listeners hear podcasts.

Outdoor season at Southern Vermont Arts Center

The Festival is designing an outdoor stage to be home to main stage productions, special events, and more, set under the stars throughout July and August.

“We are delighted to share SVAC’s campus with our arts partner, the Dorset Theatre Festival, and we hope we can help lift up our community through the incredible arts that are based here in Southern Vermont,” said Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Executive Director, Anne Corso.

New this year, the theatre festival will have a touchless and paperless box office, a digital playbill, social distancing, and required face masks.

Show details will be announced at a later date, and tickets for the outdoor season are expected to be on sale in May at the Dorset Theatre Festival’s website.