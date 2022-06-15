BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Deerfield Valley Real Estate held a fundraising event on Saturday, May 5, at the Hermitage Club in Wilmington with proceeds split between the Deerfield Valley Rescue Squad and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC). The event was sponsored by Richard Caplan and his wife Laurie of Deerfield Valley Real Estate and by Richard Messina, founder, president, and CEO of the Benchmark Company.

“The Hermitage Club members and the Messina’s and my guests were so generous with their support at this event,” Caplan said. “We are proud of the fundraiser. It was a huge success.”

Altogether, the event raised over $18,000. Half of those funds, donated to the health system, will be used to support the renovation and expansion of the emergency department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

“We are very grateful to community-minded business owners like the Caplans and Messinas for gathering their friends and neighbors in support of local health services,” said SVHC President and CEO Thomas A. Dee, FACHE. “The donation and the genuine enthusiasm behind it advance our mission of exceptional care and comfort for the people we serve.”