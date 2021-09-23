Civilian task force looking at Bennington police on track

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A citizen task force designing a future panel that will provide oversight of the Bennington Police Department is moving forward and hoping to present a report to town officials by January.

The task force’s role is to propose a permanent community safety and equity board that will have oversight of the police department. The Bennington Banner reports that after the report is submitted there will be a public comment period. The Bennington Select Board will then adopt a plan for the board to seat the panel next May.

The goal is to move Bennington toward achieving its vision of ensuring the town is a welcoming community for everyone where all benefit from an outstanding quality of life, the newspaper reported. “Everyone recognizes that we want to be a more welcoming and equitable community, and this is a step in that direction,” said Select Board Chair Jeannie Jenkins.

The 11-person panel’s work includes recommending police department training, reviewing complaints, and analyzing safety and equity data collected by the department.