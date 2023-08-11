SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — One person was hospitalized after a car crash near White Creek Road and Cold Spring Road in Shaftsbury on Thursday. One driver had minor injuries after a car flipped and landed on its side.

Around 6:23 p.m., police responded to White Creek Road and Cold Spring Road in Shaftsbury for a report of a crash with entrapment after a car landed on its side. Police say an investigation revealed someone driving a tractor on White Creek Road was trying to turn onto Cold Spring Road when the driver of a 2006 Honda CR-V tried to overtake the tractor.

The tractor started to make a turn and the CR-V tried to pass it, eventually driving off the road. The driver of the CR-V hit a telephone pole, causing the car to flip and land on its side.

The driver was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center with minor injuries. Vermont State Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Shaftsbury Fire Department and the Bennington Rescue Squad.