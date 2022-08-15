BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — From Italian to Japanese to American food, you have quite a few food options to choose from in Bennington. According to Tripadvisor, there are around 45 places to eat in the town.

These are the highest-rated restaurants in Bennington, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Your Belly’s Deli

Your Belly’s Deli serves American food and is open for lunch. The deli has vegan and vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (67 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 100 Pleasant Street

Top review: “Had a chicken sandwich which was awesome! Generous fat sandwich with chips and a pickle included. Great place to eat lunch with friendly service. Tables out front for nice days or sit inside. Would definitely eat here again. Oh yah, great looking deserts as well. Was too full to give one a try this time around.” — Shirley A

You can view the menu on the Your Belly’s Deli website.

9. Pangaea

Pangaea serves both Japanese and American food. The restaurant is open for dinner and has vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (133 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$$$

Address: 1 Prospect Street

Top review: “We recently attended a wedding reception at Pangea/The Lounge and it was exceptional. The service was warm and welcoming and the food was outstanding! We dined al fresco and enjoyed maple-glazed salmon and short ribs. Both to die for. Don’t miss this spot in North Bennington!” — drheath2015

You can view the menu on the Pangaea website.

8. Marigold Kitchen Pizza

Marigold Kitchen Pizza serves Italian food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (60 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 25 Main Street

Top review: “The pizza at Marigold is fresh with local ingredients. There are many wonderful creative topping options. The wood-fired pizza is very flavorful. This pizza will make for a gourmet dinner option. This is not your usual pizza!” — jenniferfL4588XY

You can view the menu on the Marigold website.

7. Sunny Side Diner

Sunny Side Diner serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch. The diner has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (115 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 241 Main Street

Top review: “Great diner here in Bennington. Lots of windows in the front so it feels open and bright. The serving staff were really good. No problems with fixing my mom’s breakfast with several special requests. Even filled my water bottle for me – thank you! And my tuna melt was excellent! Hadn’t had one of them in forever.” — Sherri R

You can view the menu on the Sunny Side Diner website.

6. Papa Pete’s

Papa Pete’s is known as the “home of giant pancakes.” The restaurant serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch. Papa Pete’s has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (176 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 1104 Woodford Road

Top review: “The food is delicious, the portions are large, the prices are good, and GREAT customer service. The pancakes are amazing.” — Crystal K

You can view the menu on the Papa Pete’s Facebook page.

5. The Publyk House

The Publyk House serves American food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (684 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 782 Harwood Hill Road

Top review: “We needed a place to hold a memorial luncheon for our mother. The staff of the Publyk House was so wonderful and accommodating. The food was exceptional with large portions and excellent service. We are so thankful to Kathy for making the event such a special day!: — P8895WZpetec

You can view the menu on the Publyk House website.

4. Madison Brewing Company Pub & Restaurant

Madison Brewing Company Pub & Restaurant serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (836 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 428 Main Street

Top review: “The food was great! We have 3 kids and the staff was kind and helpful – even gave us extra napkins without us having to ask. They were also very accommodating of my food allergies.” — samarap779

You can view the menu on the Madison Brewing Company website.

3. Kevin’s Sports Pub & Restaurant

Kevin’s Sports Pub & Restaurant serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (330 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 27 Main Street

Top review: “Stopped in for lunch on a Monday, not very busy which was great for getting quick service and meals fast (we were starving). Our waitress was so sweet. Food was HOT and the burgers delicious. The restaurant is connected with the tavern so you have the best of both worlds.” — I_am_pequele

You can view the menu on the Kevin’s Sports Pub website.

2. Allegro Ristorante

Allegro Ristorante serves Italian food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (262 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 520 Main Street

Top review: “Warm and inviting Italian Restaurant with DELICIOUS FOOD and SERVICE. Main Course portion sizes which are really worth their excellent ingredients and preparation can be shared.” — Enrique A

You can view the menu on the Allegro website.

1. Blue Benn Diner

Blue Benn Diner serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner. The diner has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (679 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 318 North Street

Top review: “We were greeted by a friendly waitress as soon as we walked in, and the breakfast was served quickly just to our liking. The atmosphere was just like stepping into the 50s and 60s complete with bar stools at the counter and music boxes at every booth. Such a wonderful and unexpected experience.” — Sandra M

You can view the menu on the Blue Benn Diner website.