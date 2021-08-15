Berkshire County man dies in Bennington County crash

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are reporting the death of Todd L. Rhinemiller, 48, of North Adams, Massachusetts after his motorcycle collided with a UTV. The driver of the UTV—Kyle Thayer, 36, of Clarksburg, Massachusetts—was also seriously injured.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene of the crash on U.S. Route 7 near South Mason Hill Road at about 7:05 p.m. on Saturday. Dispatch warned that one driver had been ejected from his vehicle.

Police say they determined that both vehicles were headed south on Route 7, with Thayer ahead. He was driving in the breakdown lane tried to make a left turn. He aimed to cross over Route 7 and onto Mason Hill Road in his 2020 Honda Talon utility vehicle.

When Thayer entered the southbound lane from the breakdown lane, Rhinemiller crashed into the driver’s side door of the UTV. Both vehicles continued off the east side of the roadway and Rhinemiller, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown over the guardrail.

Rhinemiller was flown to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he ultimately died. His Harley Davidson Pan Am Special was totaled.

Thayer was sent to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries before also being flown to Albany Med. Police say they observed signs of alcohol impairment, and that criminal charges are possible, pending the results of a blood test. Thayer’s vehicle was also totaled.