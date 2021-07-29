Bennington’s big chair damaged, police looking for suspects

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department said they are looking for four individuals who damaged the big chair outside of the Tri-State Federal Credit Union. They said the damage occurred early Thursday morning.

Police released a series of pictures taken from video footage of the incident. They say the video shows two men and two women climbing into the chair on July 29 at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Four people climbed into Bennington’s famous big chair early Thursday morning causing damage to the chair that’s been around since the 1940s and refurbished in 2012.

As the foursome was on top of the chair, police say it broke. They say it looks as if a woman was injured when it broke and had to be carried away by one of the men.

Bennington Police said the chair broke after the four individual’s climbed on top of it.

The chair, around since the 1940s, is the largest ladder back chair in the country, according to Jeff Grimshaw from media outlet Southern Vermont Today. The chair was put up for auction in 2018. Grimshaw helped lead a community effort to keep the chair in Bennington.

When the community failed to raise enough money to bid on and win the chair, it was bought by the Tri-State Federal Credit Union and moved from its home downtown to the credit union on March 28, 2018.

Bennington Police are asking anyone with information relating to the identity of the four individuals to call Officer Legacy (802) 442-1030.