BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop will be presenting its first annual Blueberry Festival. The event is scheduled for July 29.

The festival will feature blueberry picking, live music, food trucks, vendors, family activities, and a plethora of blueberry goods. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Apple Barn is located at 604 US Route 7 S in Bennington. The festival is free to attend and open to the public.