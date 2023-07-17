GLASTENBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington woman has died after a one-car crash in Glastenbury. Vermont State Police said Dorothy Oshea, 71, was a passenger in the car.

The crash happened on July 16 around 7:30 a.m. on Route 7 near the Glastenbury Road underpass. Police said it was heavily raining at the time.

Police said the car was traveling north on Route 7 when it left the lane, striking the guardrails. Oshea, who was in the back seat, was ejected from the vehicle. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Oshea was brought to Albany Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. The driver and another passenger were uninjured in the crash.

The Shaftsbury Fire Department and Arlington Ambulance Squad assisted on scene. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421.