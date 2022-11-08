POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5. Troopers were able to track down and arrest Shawna M. Mckinney-Lafountain, 21, on Monday afternoon.

After her arrest, Mckinney-Lafountain was taken to the State Police barracks in Shaftsbury for processing. She was then released with conditions to answer the charge of domestic assault at a later date and time.

Mckinney-Lafountain is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. No further information was provided early Tuesday.