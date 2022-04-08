BENNINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Bennington is looking for the public’s input on new designs for the Willow Park playgrounds. Even though the park is in the process of opening for the season, the playgrounds will remain closed.

The town is seeking input from the community to choose a design and color scheme for the new playgrounds, which will be built to replace the existing ones. The current playgrounds were built in 1999.

The town will be accepting feedback from April 8 through April 24. You can choose from three designs and four color schemes.

Residents can provide input through a portal on the town’s website or by filling out a form at the town offices at 205 South Street or at the Bennington Community Center. Residents can also attend a public presentation on the designs on April 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Anthony Union High School auditorium. Feedback will also be accepted at the event.

The town said the new playgrounds will be fully paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds which were approved by the Select Board on March 14. The playgrounds will also include increased accessibility and usability for children.

The existing structures will be removed in the near future, said the town. Signs have been posted that the playgrounds are closed pending removal. The new structures will take two to three months for delivery and will take another month to build. The town hopes the new playgrounds will be ready for use by late summer.