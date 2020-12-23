Bennington rehab center residents and employees receive COVID-19 vaccines

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation (CLR), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC). Administered by Walgreens Pharmacy, this is the first of three clinics that will be held to ensure that the entire staff and resident population receives two shots, as is recommended to achieve immunity.
The first vaccines were given to CLR Resident Thomas McAndrews and Jennifer George, LNA. Both volunteered to be the first to receive the vaccine. An additional 130 healthcare workers and residents received the vaccine throughout the day.
Jennifer George, LNA, of Bennington has always been apprehensive about shots, “even the flu shot,” she said. After receiving the shot, she exhaled. “It’s okay. I am better now.” Her co-workers gave her a small cheer when it was done.
Mask wearing, distancing, handwashing, and testing will continue to be important until after 75 percent of the population has been vaccinated. Public health experts project that restrictions could be lifted as early as this fall.
