BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Town of Bennington offered an update Friday afternoon on the Willow Park Playgrounds, a project funded entirely through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. Officials said work on the new playgrounds was interrupted in late September when a number of issues were identified by the playground engineer and playground certification team.

The most visible issue was problems with the curbing, but they also included placement of Geotextile material installation, and a punch list of items regarding the new equipment.

Town officials said most of the issues are minor, but the curbing is a big project. A complete review of the curbing issue includes subbase preparation, grades, reveals, and transition details between the playground and the donor bricks in the lower playground and a new entrance location for the upper playground.

The town has received confirmation that work on the new curbing will begin between October 17 and October 24. Once the work begins, it will take two to three weeks to complete the curbing and possibly another week to finish the other punch list items. These final steps must be completed before the rubber surfacing for the playgrounds can be poured and the playgrounds completed.

The “poured in place” rubber surface requires sustained temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit to effectively install and cure, so the town is in a race against time to see if it can be completed before low temperatures push this final step to springtime.

The $500,000 cost of the new playgrounds was entirely funded through ARPA. The town is committed to ensuring that the project is completed as quickly as possible but in accordance with all specifications and requirements. “We greatly appreciate the patience of the community as we work towards finishing this important community resource,” the town said on Facebook.