BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a recall of fried chicken and chicken tenders, sold only at the Bennington Price Chopper at 214 Northside Drive on June 21 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The product is being recalled after metal and plastic brush fragments were found in the fryer oil at the store.

Only five customers who purchased the product have not yet been reached by the store. Customers who bought the affected products can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.

When any item is recalled from a Price Chopper store, the Broadnet recall notification program is used to alert anyone who may have bought the product. The program uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge card to alert those households who may be affected.

For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at (800) 666-7667. You can also email customer support, at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.