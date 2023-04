BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a dangerous batch of fentanyl in the area. Police said the warning comes after five overdose calls have been received since Monday.

Police said the overdoses are coming after someone used fentanyl with the brand stamps Dominos and Halloween on the packaging.

Police said they have free harm reduction bags in the lobby of the police station. The bags include items such as narcan and fentanyl testing strips.