BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is attempting to locate Rachel Marsha, 40, who was reported missing on April 11. Marsha was reportedly last seen on Sunday, April 9, around 5 p.m.

Police say Marsha may be driving a 2001 blue Dodge Neon with a license plate HAW293. Anyone with information about Marsha’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at (802) 442-1030.