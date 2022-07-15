BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Early Thursday afternoon, Bennington Police and several other law enforcement agencies pulled off simultaneous raids into two separate town apartments. Police arrested several people at both locations, who were allegedly trying to destroy evidence and hide firearms.

During the searches, police said they collected several loaded guns, suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, and over $8,000 in cash. Bennington Police are working with the Bennington County State Attorney’s Office, as several of those arrested were juveniles from out of state.

“Members of the Bennington Police Department will continue our efforts making Bennington a safe community for all,” said Bennington Police Chief Paul J. Doucette. “Today’s joint operation is a result of investigations by the Bennington Police Department, Manchester Police Department, and the Homeland Security Unit. The Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office has been very supportive in these investigations as well. We look forward to continued support from members of the Bennington community in our efforts to remove illicit narcotics from our communities.”

The raids took place at 111 McCall Street and 202 Beech Street, Apartment 6. All suspects, in this case, were taken to the Bennington Police Department for questioning and processing. Their names and identities have not been released at this time. They will be processed in accordance with current Vermont law, police said.