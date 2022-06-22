BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department is searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. Police say they responded to a house on Houghton Lane on Tuesday after the assault was reported.

When they arrived at the scene, officers learned that the man who had allegedly been stabbed was being treated at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The victim is in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown car. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, including video, to contact the Bennington Police Department at (802) 442-1030 or through their website.