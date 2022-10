Do you recognize these two men? If so, give Bennington Police a call. (Photos: Bennington Police Department)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police are looking to identify two young men after an alleged theft in Bennington. The incident was first reported on Tuesday, October 11.

Surveillance photos taken at a local business were released on social media early Tuesday afternoon. Police say the pictures were taken during the theft.

Anyone with information or who can identify the men seen in the photos is being asked to contact Officer Wilborn at (802) 442-1030.