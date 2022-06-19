BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department said they are currently investigating a fight involving a knife and found an 18-year-old man had been shot. On Friday evening, police responded to a report of a fight in progress near the 300-block area of Pleasant Street they said.

According to the police, officers found the man in front of his residence with a single gunshot wound to the torso. The man was transported to Albany Medical Center by Bennington Rescue to be treated for his injury. Police said the man is in stable condition at this time.

Officers have identified the individual who shot the 18-year-old and he is currently cooperating with investigators. Police were also able to recover the firearm used in this incident they said.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no related danger to the public. This investigation remains ongoing by police.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at (802) 442-1030 or through the website at www.Benningtonpolice.com. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.