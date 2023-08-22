Bennington police are investigating after a serious two-vehicle crash on Route 279 on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. (PHOTO: Bennington Police Department)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a serious crash on Route 279 in the town of Bennington Tuesday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place around 1:45 p.m. east of the US Route 7 connector after a Jeep crossed the center line and hit a truck with a camper attached to the bed.

The camper was thrown across the guardrails by the impact of the crash. The driver and passenger of the truck have non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was taken to Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030.