BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Bennington Police say a man was killed on Route 9 Wednesday night. According to police, the unnamed victim was shot outside a Green Mountain Power substation, near the Route 279 exchange.

Local newspaper, the Bennington Banner, reported that a 911 call alerted police to the incident at about 8:20 p.m. Police and rescue personnel responded to the scene and tried to save the man who had been shot, but were unsuccessful.

Police say they’re treating this as a homicide, and they do have a person of interest in the case. The victim has not yet been identified.

Witnesses told police about a car, which allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed after gunshots rang out. Detectives are working on finding that car.

Evidence was collected at the scene by crime scene investigators, but no gun was found. Their probe into the incident remains ongoing.