BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Members of the Bennington Police Department are investigating a two-car crash that resulted in a fatality as well as serious bodily injury to those involved Tuesday afternoon. The crash took place on US Route 7, south of the divide, in Bennington. Early investigations revealed two cars were traveling southbound on Route 7 in separate lanes. One driver, who was allegedly driving well over the speed limit, tried to make a lane change and collided with the other car, according to police.

The crash caused both cars to leave the roadway, go through a guardrail, and over an embankment on the west side of Route 7. Upon arrival, officers located the cars well off the roadway. Officers found a 20-month-old baby girl who had been ejected from a 2005 Honda Pilot. She was carried to the roadway by a Bennington Police Officer as the officer rendered aid before turning the girl over to emergency medical service providers.

The infant sustained serious injuries, but they are non-life-threatening. Police say the infant was not buckled into the car seat that was in the car.

Sara Christian, 24, was also ejected from the Honda Pilot. A Bennington Police Officer immediately rendered critical first aid and applied a tourniquet to her right arm. Members of the Bennington Rescue Squad began providing emergency medical treatment. Both Sara Christian and the infant child were taken to Albany Medical Center by the Bennington Rescue Squad.

Upon canvassing the area, officers found a man in the woods later identified as Micah Christian, 27. Micah showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigations revealed that he had also been ejected from the car during the crash. Police say neither Sara nor Micah Christian were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the second car, identified as James Coraleo, 70, sustained minor injuries during the crash and was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center by the Pownal Rescue Squad.

The Bennington Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene by providing traffic control while the crash was being investigated. The Bennington Police Department’s crash reconstructionist also responded to the scene.

US Route 7 was closed from Exit 3 in Arlington southbound to Bennington for around five hours while the crash was investigated. At this time, it has not been determined who was driving the Honda Pilot.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Harrington or Corporal Diotte at the Bennington Police Department, by calling (802) 442-1030. Tips may also be provided on the Bennington Police website.