BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department will be increasing the number of DUI sobriety checkpoints on the roads during Christmas week in the town of Bennington. Along with Vermont and County Law enforcement, the goal will be to get impaired drivers off the roadway, as well as increase seatbelt enforcement, and reduce crashes overall.

If you plan on drinking, you are urged to have a designated driver and always wear a seat belt.