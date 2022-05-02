BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department has partnered with the Bennington Police Association and the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School to offer a weeklong camp, August 1-5, at the Bennington Fire Department. Campers will be divided into two groups called “phases,” with the first phase geared toward kids from 11-13 years of age and phase two geared towards those aged 14-15. The programs will be offered simultaneously and will allow participants to practice and learn basic life skills in an encouraging, vigorous, and enjoyable environment.

Photos: Town of Bennington

Photos: Town of Bennington

Photos: Town of Bennington

Photos: Town of Bennington

The Police Department anticipates accepting 20 kids for phase one and ten for phase two this year. The camp will cost $300 for phase one participants, and $375 for phase two participants. Lunches, t-shirts, backpacks, and all associated costs for activities are included in the camp cost.

Participants will be presented with a balance of organized leadership instruction along with educational and entertaining hands-on activities. The camp is designed to instill some basic techniques used in constructive decision-making, with the aim that camp attendees will leave at the end of the week with a heightened sense of their own abilities and strengths.

A camp schedule will be provided for the week in advance. Drop off and pick up times will vary depending on the day’s events but in general will be full eight-hour days.

Applications are available now and may be picked up at the Bennington Police Department Communications Center, or by calling Heather Harrison at (802) 442-1064. The application should be completed and returned to the Bennington Police Department, along with a copy of your current Medical Insurance Card, no later than May 21. Space is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Acceptance letters will be mailed out on or about June 1. If you have any questions about the program, you can contact Heather Harrison or Sergeant Stemp at the Bennington Police Department.