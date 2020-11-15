Bennington police arrest 3 in separate drug busts

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Bennington police executed two search warrants connected to ongoing narcotics investigations.

Just before 9 a.m., they arrested Daryl Farrell, 29, and Brittany Knuetter, 28, both of Bennington. Officers searched their Benmont Avenue home with police dogs, ultimately seizing 230 bags of suspected heroin, along with currency, paraphernalia indicating sales (including a scale, ledger, packaging materials), and surveillance cameras. They also recovered four pistol and revolver style pellet guns.

Knuetter was charged with:

Sale and possession of cocaine

Possession of heroin

Farrell had the same charges, along with trafficking and sale of heroin.

About an hour later, approaching 10 a.m., officers executed their second search warrant. This time, they arrested Sarah Jacobs, 30, of Bennington after allegedly seizing 5.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 5 bags of suspected heroine, along with paraphernalia, packing material, over $1,100 in cash, and other regulated drugs.

Jacobs was hit with similar charges:

Sale and possession of cocaine

Possession of heroin

If you or someone you know has information about these narcotics operations, contact Bennington police at (802) 442-1030.