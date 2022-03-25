BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10)- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation was ordered to pay $34.15 million to Bennington residents affected by PFOA contamination in November. The town released information about how property owners, both past and present, can get between $1,000 and $30,000 from the lawsuit based on where their water came from and how severe the contamination was.

The affected areas cover Bennington and North Bennington. Property owners are eligible for a payment if they owned the property on March 14, 2016, even if it’s been sold since then.

Residents will be eligible to receive at least:

$1,000 for vacant lots

$4,000 for homes always on town water

$10,000 for homes with wells less than 20 parts per trillion (ppt)

$20,000 for homes with wells at or above 20 ppt

$30,000 for homes with wells at or above 20 ppt, that cannot connect to town water

Payments are based on the 2016 Grand List valuation for properties, making each property payment different. Property owners are eligible for money even if their well was not contaminated with PFOA, according to the town. A map with the areas included was posted on the town’s Facebook page.

Property owners must submit a claim form online with supporting documents to receive compensation. The deadline for filing a claim is August 22, 2022. However, the town said they recommend filing as soon as possible. Property owners with more than one property in the affected area must file an individual claim for each property. Hard copies can be printed online and mailed in.

An instructional video on how to file a claim is available on the class action website under the “Updates and Meeting” tab located in the upper right corner of the homepage. Property owners can call David Silver (802) 442-6341 for help or find out their approximate payment.

Medical monitoring for eligible Bennington residents who drank contaminated water and have elevated levels of PFOA in their blood is available as part of the class-action lawsuit. Saint-Gobain was ordered to pay $6 million to monitor people over 15 years, according to the Associated Press.