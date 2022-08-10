In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.

Police said the post has a picture of a young child in a car with the text, “Found this girl wandering behind our apartment today. I can not find her parents and my neighbors are clueless how she got here, please help me find her parents good people”.

Bennington police said they don’t have any reports of missing children matching that description. At this time, officials believe this to be a hoax.