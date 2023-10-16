BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police in Bennington are investigating several vandalism complaints. The vandalism took place downtown.

Police were alerted to the first act of vandalism around 7 a.m. Saturday on the Rail Trail where authorities found spray painted graffiti. They then received more complaints of graffiti at Rotary Park, Pocket Park and the back of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union building.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (802) 442-1030 or to contact them through the police department website.