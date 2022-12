BENNINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Winter is here, and along with it comes snow, sleet and slippery roads. The Town of Bennington has advised residents that small amounts of sand are available to take if needed.

Stop by the Department of Public Works storage shed, 78 Bowen Road in Bennington for some sand to lay down on walk and driveways. The town tells residents to bring your own containers to gather.