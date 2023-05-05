BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Bennington Museum announced its summer 2023 “Concerts in the Courtyard” lineup. 15 regional performing groups will play the venue this year, with styles ranging from bluegrass to rock.

Performances will begin on June 2 and run through September 8. They are free to the public.

A spokesperson for the museum said they will also provide free children’s activities, and food and beverages will be provided by the Avocado Pit. Visitors should bring their own chairs.

All events will take place from 5-7 p.m. and the museum will remain open during these hours. Concerts will be canceled in the event of a 60% chance of rain, or greater, by 2 p.m. on Fridays. Updates will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page.

Full lineup: