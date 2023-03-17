BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Museum will officially reopen its doors on Saturday, April 1 after being closed for the past three months to clean and reorganize its collections. The museum will also offer half-off regular admission, plus special events running throughout the afternoon on opening day.

Some of these events will include the Regional History Room Grand Reopening—showcasing the new and old pieces that were added to the Research Library—and the Curatorial Talk—featuring curator Vera Longtoe Sheehan, who will talk about the history behind the new exhibit, “Water is Life.” The museum said that everybody is welcome to attend.

The Bennington Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Regular price are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors, but $7.50 and $6 on reopening day. Museum members and kids under 17 are free. Visit the museum’s website to stay connected or learn more about the program schedule.