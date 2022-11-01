BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Museum will be hosting several events throughout November. From free music performances, closed-bid auctions, and an arts and craft program for kids, the museum will have something for everyone. Their November schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday, November 12 – Music at the Museum: Michael Wimberly. 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, percussionist and composter Michael Wimberly will perform with cellist Nathaniel Parke and pianist Yoshiko Sato. The concert will be free to attend at no charge.

Saturday, November 17 – Museum ABCs: Lines all around. 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

In collaboration with the Bennington Free Library, this program is designed for children ages 3 to 5 with their parents or guardians. Children will be able to make line and shape art they can bring home with them. This program is free of charge.

Saturday, November 19 – Vermont Sampler ID Day. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

According to the museum’s website, “Vermont has a rich history of providing diverse educational options for its girls and young women. Relatively little is known, however, about the schoolgirl samplers and needlework pictures produced by students in Vermont’s early schools, public and private.” The goal of this event will be to photograph and document all American samplers with their collections for inclusion in the Sampler Archive, an online database of American schoolgirl needlework. This event is free to all participants. Those bringing 3 or more samplers can make an appointment by contacting Michele Pagan at mmp1@comcast.net. Those participating are asked to bring any information about their sampler or the sampler maker.

Sunday, November 20 – The Shaftsbury Quilt. 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Carol Corey-Dziubek will present about the signature quilt that has been in her family since 1888. Since she retired, Corey-Dziubek has been researching the quilt, documenting the genealogy and family stories of the 96 people whose names appear on it. There will also be time for a close examination of the quilt. The event will be free and presented by the Bennington Historical Society of the Bennington Museum.

Tuesday, November 22 – In the Shadows of the Hills. 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.