BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The 35th-annual Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival is set to return to Bennington after a COVID-driven two-year hiatus. Main Street will be closed to all traffic and filled with over 95 vendors dishing out juried crafts and specialty foods from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., May 28.

The event is free and open to the public, with plenty of free parking available as well. There will be all sorts of live performances throughout the day on four stages, including the Thomson Family Stage in Merchants Park, as well as children’s activities, live demonstrations, and more.

Artisans will be offering a wide variety of products, including handmade jewelry, clothing, sculpture, carvings, and paintings. Food vendors include Jamaican and World Cuisine, fried dough, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and cotton candy.

Many Main Street businesses will be offering special activities and special deals throughout the day. While most downtown businesses survived the pandemic, they are all ready to open their doors for Mayfest. Several downtown restaurants will also serve up their specialties for the event.

The new Executive Director and Assistant, Jenny Dewar and Kaiya Kirk said they are excited to put their own spin on Mayfest. However, they promised to honor the legacy of the past many years run by John Shannahan and Dianne Perry, keeping the event unique to Bennington.