MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington man was arraigned on nine felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Caleb Cox, 32, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an investigation launched by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after receiving a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report stated that an individual uploaded suspected images of CSAM to their Google account.

Cox was identified as the suspect. He was ordered conditions of release, which prohibit contact with minors and access to the internet.