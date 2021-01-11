Bennington man dies in the woods after rollover crash

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to the Bennington Police Department, a man who went missing after a rollover crash was found dead Monday.

Police say they responded to the scene of the rollover crash on Route 279 near the Austin Hill overpass at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found a severely damaged Nissan pick-up truck at the scene, along with several witnesses saying that the male operator had fled the scene on foot.

Police say their investigation revealed that the man, later identified as Hans Heck, 35, of Bennington, fled south, into the woods. A police search with K-9 units turned up empty-handed when they lost the trail due to a high fence and dangerous conditions.

Officers say they patrolled the roads surrounding the crash throughout the night, remaining in the area of the scene for about two hours, but could not find Heck. Police say friends and family reported on Sunday that they had not had contact with Heck since the night of the crash. They resumed the search the following day, ending it after dark.

The search was resumed on Monday, with family, friends, and several police departments looking for Heck. Eventually, a New York State Police helicopter “located an area of interest,” leading officials to Heck’s body.

They found Heck, deceased, in a heavily wooded area about 200 yards from the road. He is now located at the office of Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner.

Police did not release any more information. Police say you should contact (802) 442-1030 with any information about the investigation.