POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington, Vermont man, has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 15. Robert Florio, 39, was released on his own recognizance.

Vermont State Police say that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was tipped off of a lewd and lascivious incident that involved a child under 15. Police say that probable cause was developed against Florio, and they arrested him, with a judge putting conditions of release against him.

For lewd and lascivious conduct with a child in Vermont, a first-time offender can face between two and 15 years in prison with an additional fine of at most $5,000. Florio is set to appear at the Vermont Superior Court on Tuesday.