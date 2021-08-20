Bennington man charged with animal cruelty allegedly abandoned pets in RV rollover

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police say they hit Wayne Piorier, 31, of Bennington with five animal cruelty charges after he allegedly abandoned his pets. They say the animals were left behind when he fled the scene of his rolled-over RV motor home on Sunday, August 15.

Troopers out of Shaftsbury investigated the scene at Washington Brook Road in Pownal close to 6 p.m. They said they found an adult Sphinx cat walking in the roadway with a kitten that had been ejected laying on an embankment.

Troopers said they found more cats inside the RV, totaling two adults and three Sphynx kittens left abandoned in the accident. The cats appeared to be in good health and were released to Pownal Animal Control.

Police did not release information about the cause of the rollover.

On Wednesay, police arrested Piorier after their investigation determined him to be the driver of the vehicle and the and owner of the cats. He was issued five criminal citations for cruelty to animals and is scheduled to reappear in Bennignton Superior Court on October 25.