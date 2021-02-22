Bennington man arrested for active warrant, found with 30 bags of heroin

Bennington County

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) – On February 19, officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of “suspicious” behavior at a business. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with Dillon Hall, 28, of Bennington.

Investigation revealed that Hall had an active warrant for his arrest out of Bennington. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Brattleboro Police Department. During a search, officers found 30 bags of suspected heroin on Hall.

Hall was later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Hall will appear in Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on February 22.

