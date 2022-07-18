WOODFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Bennington man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly coerced his victim into having sex with him, and then hit them in the face. Police say Brian C. Powers, 30, was arrested after the incident, which was said to have taken place on Sunday morning, around 1:30 a.m.

The Vermont State Police were called to investigate the incident, which was reported to have happened on George D. Aiken Road in Woodford. As a result of their investigation, police found that Powers damaged his victim’s car after the assaults, they said. This added to Powers’ criminal charges.

Charged:

Sexual assault

Domestic assault

Criminal mischief

Powers was remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility after being ordered held without bail by the Honorable Judge Cortland Corsones in Bennington County Superior Court. He is scheduled to re-appear on Monday at 12:30 p.m. to answer his charges.