SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington man was arrested on Wednesday night after Vermont State troopers pulled him over on Route 7A in Shaftsbury. Eryk J. Hunt, 19, was stopped at about 8:20 p.m. for allegedly driving 75 miles per hour in a 50 miles-per-hour zone.

While speaking with Hunt, officers allegedly noticed he was drunk. He was also driving with a civilly suspended driver’s license, police claim.

According to police, a child was found in the bed of Hunt’s pickup truck. There has been no word on the child’s well-being. Hunt was arrested at the scene.

Charges:

DUI- Alcohol

Cruelty to a child

Hunt was released on appearance tickets. He is due back in Bennington Superior Court on Jan. 23, 2022, at 8:15 a.m.