BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Better Bennington Corporation is joining forces with the John G. McCullough Free Library in North Bennington and the Bennington Free Library for a town-wide tag sale weekend on July 23 and 24. The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by Fidium Fiber.

There have already been 33 sellers registered for the sale, and new applications are still being accepted. Several folks are coming together for the collective festival-like sale, held on School Street between Main and Pleasant on Sunday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Others are holding their own sales at homes in Bennington and North Bennington across the entire weekend.

QR codes with maps are available at both libraries and the Better Bennington Corporation and will go live on the Wednesday evening before the sales weekend. There will also be a full-page map in the Bennington Banner on Saturday, July 23. All the sales will also have access to the QR code.

Some sales will only take cash. Others will accept checks, Venmo, or even credit cards. This is an individual decision by each seller.

The deadline to participate as a seller is Wednesday, July 20. Participation includes a listing on the Google calendar with descriptions of each sale and the Banner’s full-page map. The fee is $10 for a home sale and $20 for the collective sale on School Street. Applications are available at all three entities and on the Better Bennington Corporation website under events. Money collected through the application fees will go toward advertisements and the required police presence at the collective sale.