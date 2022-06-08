BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – In an abundance of caution, the Hannaford store at 141 Hannaford Square, Suite 2, in Bennington is recalling lean ground beef products purchased at the store on Tuesday, June 7 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a sell-by date of June 8. According to a release from the store, the items may contain foreign material.
Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product, and should not eat it. Product or packaging may be returned to the store for a full refund.
This is a single-store advisory and applies to the Bennington store only. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Recall Details
Product Name: 80% Lean Ground Beef Trim
Recalled UPC: 21128700000, 21128800000
Recalled Lot(s)/product sell-by dates: June 8, 2022
Reason for Recall: It may contain foreign material.
Additional Notes: The product may have been purchased on Tuesday, June 7 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Product Name: 80% Lean Ground Beef Trim – Family Pack
Recalled UPC: 21129100000
Recalled Lot(s)/product sell-by dates: June 8, 2022
Reason for Recall: may contain foreign material
Additional Notes: The product may have been purchased on Tuesday, June 7 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.