Bennington fire started after resident improperly disposed of stove ashes

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 18 at around 7:37 p.m., the Bennington Police Department received a report of smoke inside the residence of 306 Safford Street in Bennington. The Bennington Fire Department was sent to the building.

Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke inside the residence. The building quickly ignited and flames were exiting the rear windows on the first floor. The fire began to grow by expanding to the exterior of the building and up to the roof. Ultimately, the building was saved with fire damage contained to the rear of the building and roof.

There were no injuries reported and all people inside were evacuated.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. The investigation revealed the owner had discarded, what he believed to be cold pellet stove ashes, into a garbage can inside the building.

The fire remains under investigation. However, it is not considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award.