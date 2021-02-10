Bennington deputy charged after high-speed crash on snowy road

In this photo taken with a long exposure, a car driven on a snow-covered road leaves a trail of light during a winter snow storm, Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A deputy sheriff in Bennington County is facing a charge of driving too fast for the snowy road conditions when his patrol car went across the center line and hit another vehicle, Vermont State Police said Monday.

The crash happened Friday around 10 p.m. on Vermont Route 30 in Rupert. No one was injured. Both vehicles had significant damage, state police said.

An investigation determined that Deputy Sheriff Eaden Ryan, 23, was operating at an unreasonable and imprudent speed for the conditions and hazards, which directly contributed to the crash, state police said.

Ryan was charged after he lost control around a curve and hit David Holbrook, 34, of Glens Fall, New York.

There are no reports of any injuries, but police say both vehicles are severely damaged. A phone message was left for Ryan.